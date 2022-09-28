GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Glens Falls is closing down an area of the street at night for the next week. Any driver traveling the city from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. may need to adjust their way home.

Oakland Avenue and Warren Street will be closed for night paving operations from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the week of Monday-Friday, Oct. 3-7. The exact duration of the work will depend on weather conditions over the course of the week. In the meantime, a detour route will be enforced, with on-street signs to tell motorists where to go.

Glens Falls’ city streets have been a topic of recent discussion. Earlier in September, the city closed parking spots around Centennial Circle for a week in order to place sensors under parking spots. The city is considering introducing an app that visitors can use to find parking.