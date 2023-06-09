GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a busy week for road closures in the city of Glens Falls. One more closure is coming this weekend – less to do with construction, and more to do with athleticism.

On Saturday and Sunday, Murray Street in Glens Falls’ fifth ward will be closed for the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, kids ages 9 to 13 will be able to come and learn the basics of luge sled riding, using wheeled sleds while under the safe instruction of professionals. Signups are open now for the event, which is looking to scout future members of the Olympic and USA youth luge teams.

No traffic will be allowed on Murray Street from South Street to Henry Street, with Henry Street also closed. Finch Paper’s Glens Falls plant will also be using a different route for its industrial traffic.

For Murray Street, it’s the second closure in a week – both for good reason. On Thursday, the street was closed for the Glens Falls Connector Project to get to work. New Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks have been installed, along with the first of two pedestrian bridges connecting the street to the Feeder Canal.