GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weekend after the turkey gets served, the Christmas lights come out. The Adirondack Holiday Festival is on again at City Park and Glen Street from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 1-3.

The festival is a popular time for all holiday revelers in proximity to downtown Glens Falls. A 30+ vendor marketplace serves as a great place to pick up some unique gifts, and Santa Claus comes to an all-foot-traffic Glen Street to meet with local children.

Here’s everything happening at this year’s Adirondack Holiday Festival:

Friday, Dec. 1 – 3-8 p.m.

3 p.m. Festival begins 36+ vendors in City Park Santa’s Mailbox collecting letters at City Park Bandstand

5:45 p.m. Santa Claus parade begins, starting from First Presbyterian Church (corner of Glen Street and West Notre Dame Street)

6:15 p.m. Christmas tree lighting at City Park

6:30 – 8 p.m. Santa Claus visits with families at Glens Falls National Bank, Glen Street Dance performances on Glen Street Horse and wagon rides



Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. Festival begins Vendors in City Park Live entertainment at the City Park entertainment tent Santa’s Mailbox collecting letters at City Park Bandstand

Noon – 3 p.m. Horse and wagon rides boarding on Maple Street

1-3 p.m. Santa Claus visiting with children at City Park Bandstand



Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. Festival begins Vendors in City Park Santa’s Mailbox collecting letters at City Park Bandstand

Noon – 3 p.m. Horse and wagon rides boarding on Maple Street

1-3 p.m. Santa Claus visiting with children at City Park Bandstand



The Adirondack Holiday Festival is a production of the Glens Falls Collaborative, the Glens Falls Business Improvement District, and Lake George. The festival replaces the former Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and Hometown Holidays events.