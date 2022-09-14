GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student’s possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown’s end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.

The school district said that a middle school student told a school social worker that they had seen what appeared to be a weapon fall out of a fellow student’s backpack while moving between classes on Wednesday morning. This initiated a lockdown across the middle and high schools within the span of a few minutes, with students and staff members secured in classrooms as Glens Falls Police Department officers worked with faculty to identify the student.

Once located, the student was taken into police custody. The weapon was found to be a toy replica handgun. According to a report from the GFPD, no threats are currently known to have been made by the student or any others prior to the replica gun entering the school.

The student was removed from the school by police, and their identity will not be released at this time due to their status as a juvenile. As of midday Wednesday, lockdowns were lifted at both the middle and high school. A “shelter in place” has remained in effect at the middle school as officers continue to investigate the case.