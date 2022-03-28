GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls City School District announced that all school buildings within the district had entered a state of lockout, effective as of around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. The lockout was announced on the district website around noon.

The lockout is in response to police presence and response to a bank robbery at the Glens Falls National Bank location on Broad Street, according to the district. All students and staff are accounted for, with the district’s day continuing as normal. Doors and windows have been secured.

The district’s safety plans require lockout procedures to be put in place in the event of a threat, or potential threat, outside school buildings. People may only enter and exit the building through individual approval by staff members stationed at doors.

The lockout affects all district buildings, including Big Cross Elementary, Glens Falls High School, Jackson Heights, Kensington and Glens Falls Middle School. The district will post further updates online as available.

Glens Falls Police Department did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.