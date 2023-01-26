GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night’s winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.

The traffic light at the intersection of Ridge and Sanford Street is undergoing issues, according to Department of Public Works Superintendent Tom Girard. The traffic light is flashing on all sides, and should be treated as a four-way stop sign intersection until further notice. The city DPW is aware of the issue, and taking steps to fix the problem.

In the meantime, drivers should treat the intersection with caution. The Glens Falls Police Department will be keeping an eye on the intersection, monitoring for drivers who fail to properly observe the change in traffic procedure.

Meanwhile, the city said that roads were in good shape on Thursday, following a night of snow and freezing rain that left around 2 inches of new accumulation in Glens Falls.

“Everything in the meteorological bag happened overnight, but the roads are in good shape within the City of Glens Falls,” said Girard.