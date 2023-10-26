GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several city restaurants are offering a new way for their patrons to share good food. Five eateries are now offering $50 gift certificates through the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, in the spirit of the city’s history of food festivals – and just in time for holiday gift-giving season.

The new Taste of the North Country Gift Certificate Program launches next week, offering gift certificates for five restaurants through a single service. Participating restaurants include Chez Pierre, CRAFT on 9, and The Docksider, as well as Fenimore’s Pub and Park 26 at the Queensbury Hotel.

The purchase of a gift certificate from any restaurant through the program entirely supports the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls. The club operates Taste of the North Country, a food festival bringing the flavors of local restaurants out into the community. Taste of the North Country has been postponed since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to resume in 2024. Kiwanis also runs high school leadership training, holiday food basket events, and other community initiatives.

“We are excited to be working collaboratively with Kiwanis to provide people an easy way to purchase gift cards to our restaurants while also helping our community through the work of the Kiwanis Club,” said Queensbury Hotel General Manager Tyler Herrick. “What better way to give gifts this holiday season than knowing that you’re also supporting your community, too.”

The Taste of the North Country Gift Certificate Program runs exclusively through the month of November. There is no limit on gift certificate purchases. Certificates will be mailed directly to addresses.