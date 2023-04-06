GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is continuing an investigation into the quality of its parking options, eyeing growing traffic for events like Adirondack Thunder hockey games and Glens Falls Wing Fest. This week, the city is looking for community input on where it’s easy to leave your car, and where it isn’t an option.

A survey released this week asks city residents to answer questions about their relationship to the city’s parking situation. The survey includes questions on whether residents and visitors feel that parking is an active problem, as well as whether the current 2-hour limit on downtown streetside parking spots is acceptable. The survey also asks about residents’ willingness to purchase a permit for overnight parking.

Lastly, the survey asks residents to identify what topic is most important to them in regard to parking. Choices include downtown categories like off-road, garage and employee parking; and neighborhood options including overnight and 2-hour+ options.

Parking has stood as a concern as the city moves forward on its South Street revitalization project. The current home of the Glens Falls Farmer’s Market also serves as an accessible parking spot when the market isn’t running. A proposed part of the city’s DRI plan would see new construction at that lot once the market moves.

The city embarked on a parking study late last year. Its findings were that the current state of city parking is adequate for its daily and special event needs, but that things could change as traffic to the community grows.