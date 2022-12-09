GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.

Elizabeth and Ben Miller, the mother-son team behind Park Street Hospitality and the Park Theater, cut the ribbon on the restaurant side of Park & Elm, their new business venture located across the street from the last one. The dining space opened for its debut night of public fine dining on Friday evening, following a private soft opening on Thursday.

“It’s amazing to see this part of the building transform from what was here to a restaurant space,” said Miller, standing in the newly-completed dining room as visitors enjoyed some of the first cocktails ever served at the bar. “When I first walked in here, I came in through the back door and looked out these windows, and said, ‘This needs to be a restaurant.'”

And a restaurant it is. Across the street, Doc’s Restaurant inside the Park Theater has ceased regular dinner service, as its former chef and staff have moved to the new home. Doc’s will continue to operate for special events, but Park & Elm is where the fine dining will run through the week.

For its debut night, the restaurant has a menu partially reinvented from what it was across the street, with a focus on offerings like house-made pasta. They know their roots, though. Fans of Doc’s classics like their strip steak and pork shank won’t have to look far to find it – Park & Elm has it all.

The opening was cheered on by community members and local leaders. A representative of the office of Senator Dan Stec said some words, and Claudia Braymer spoke directly to the Millers and their hard work, on behalf of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

“I am so happy for you guys,” said Braymer. “Congratulations on getting to this new stage. Thank you for all the work you’ve put in – we’re really happy to have you downtown.”

Guests check out the restaurant space at Park & Elm during its grand opening in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Park & Elm’s fine dining is only half the experience. Upon entering the business, a turn to the left brings one to the restaurant, while a look to the right reveals a full delicatessen and market, serving everything from fresh sandwiches to grocery items. There are even whole turkeys in a cooler. It’s been a couple of short weeks since the market opened, and the community has welcomed a new downtown lunch option with open arms.

The restaurant at Park & Elm will be open every Wednesday – Saturday, from 5 p.m. to close. The market and deli will operate Tuesdays – Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. A nearly two-year road to renovate the building has been long, but the Millers are already well underway with a new project. At the corner of Park and Glen streets, which the family also owns, a board game cafe is set to set up tables in 2023.

“We’re excited to see what (business owner Mark Shaw) will do with the place,” said Miller. “We’re still figuring out tenants for the upper floors. Right now, we’re ready to take a bit of a break, but – who knows.”