GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a different sort of show coming to Glens Falls next month. The Charles R. Wood Theater will welcome figureheads of the city’s community to take the stage, with a collection of poems telling a story through voices like those of the Glens Falls mayor and Washington County Sheriff.

A production of “Spoon River Anthology” is set for the Wood Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. The show is a collection of short, free-verse poems that come together to tell the stories of a fictional community called Spoon River, which the Wood likens to Glens Falls itself. The characters talk about rural life, community, love and loss, all framed through life in a small town.

The folks doing the reading will be familiar to many members of Glens Falls’ own community. The cast of over 50 people includes Bill Collins, Glens Falls mayor; Thomas Murphy, CEO of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company; Jeff Murphy, Washington County Sheriff; Mark Behan, President of Behan Communications; Jim Spilon, CEO of Waren County EDC; Kathy Naftaly, Director of Crandall Public Library; and former New York State Senator Betty Little; plus even more.

“The Wood Theater is a critical institution to our region, and a centerpiece of the arts in Glens Falls,” said Kate Austin-Avon of Advokate LLC. “I’m honored to support them in this way and I know the community will turn out to welcome live entertainment back to the stage.”

Mickey Luce, the show’s director, suggested the show as a way to benefit the Wood Theater in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luce is also the operator of Lake George Youtheatre, which has also struggled through the pandemic.

“We were so touched and so grateful that Mickey was worried about how to help the Wood Theater when his own organization was feeling the effects of COVID-19 closures,” said Charles R. Wood Theater Executive Director Emily Murphy. “After a few meetings to discuss logistics and if we thought we could pull this off, we started reaching out to folks to gauge interest in participation and were stunned at the willingness of our community to join us on stage for this event.”

Tickets are on sale now, $20 for general admission or $50 for a sponsor ticket, where sponsor names will be printed in the program. All proceeds support the Charles R. Wood Theater.