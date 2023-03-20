GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is looking for input on whether things are getting too loud. Starting this week, the city’s Building and Codes Committee is reviewing Glens Falls’ noise ordinance – and wants public input on how things are sounding.

A new survey has been released, for city and area residents to weigh in on whether enough is being done to control noise in Glens Falls’ five wards. The city asks for specifics on whether users live or work in the city, information on the type of neighborhood in which they live, and comments about the state of noise pollution in the city.

“Any changes to the noise ordinance will have to be measurable and objective,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer. “While we will be looking at other communities for examples, we want to make sure we are crafting an ordinance unique to our city and the needs of our residents.”

Currently, the city’s only form of noise ordinance consists of City Code Section 45-8, which addresses “prohibited noise.” The section proceeds as follows:

“The following noise shall be prohibited: refuse compacting; the operation of a refuse-compacting vehicle in the process of compacting or collecting refuse contained in a dumpster or similar receptacle between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. or the operation of a refuse-compacting vehicle in the process of compacting or collecting refuse contained in individual garbage cans between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.” Glens Falls City Code Section 45-8

That code applies fine to the specifics of trash collection, but not much more – leaving little guidance for things like noisy sporting events and community gatherings. Any noise that falls outside of the single paragraph of code is, by comparison, ungoverned.

“(Section 45-8) only addresses a limited number of situations as it stands and relates to ‘noise’” said Code Enforcement Officer Justin Reckner. “If any situation arises above and beyond the limited language within the code, we can’t really do much if a situation becomes a persistent problem.”

Feedback collected from the survey will be reviewed and brought up for discussion next week, when the Building and Codes Committee holds its next meeting. The meeting is set for Monday, March 27, at 1 p.m. at Glens Falls City Hall.