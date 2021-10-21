Glens Falls looking for the spookiest house in the city

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Who’s got the spookiest decorations in Glens Falls? Fifteen homes and locations are in the running for the title!

Hosted by the Glens Falls Collaborative, the annual competition sets out to find out who has the spookiest decorations in the city. After city residents were invited to decorate their homes for the Halloween season, friends and neighbors can vote for their favorite display online.

Map of Halloween Houses this year. (Credit: Glens Falls Collaborative)

The socially distanced event was created last year to provide a safe, family-friendly event during the Halloween season. After the positive response, they decided to bring it back this year!

The display and voting period runs from now through midnight on October 29th. The winner will be announced on Facebook Live on the Downtown Glens Falls Page and in-person at Boo2You in the bandstand at 3:50 p.m. on October 30th, and contacted immediately after.

Boo2You is set for Saturday, October 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at a new location this year.