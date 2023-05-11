GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls put out an announcement this week highlighting National Building Safety Month, which takes place during the month of May. The city is using the opportunity to remind the public about checking that their buildings are up to code.

“The campaign makes the connection between building codes and everyone’s personal safety, as well as the important work done by building safety professionals in our communities,” said Glens Falls City Code Enforcement Officer Justin Reckner. “And, as a community, we need to recognize that the more we do to promote building safety, the better off everyone in our community will be.”

Code enforcement is crucial for keeping buildings safe from electrical disasters and fires. Anyone unsure about the state of their home is advised to reach out to the city.

The city’s building and codes office operates Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. The office provides building consultations and site visits for property owners unsure if their property is up to code. Building, sign, fence, and vacancy permits can be found online.