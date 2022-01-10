Glens Falls Hospital temporarily reducing visitation

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls Hospital is temporarily reducing visitation starting on Wednesday, January 12. The change is due to high community spread of the coronavirus.

The following restrictions will be in place, according to the hospital:

Visiting hours will be p.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week.

Each inpatient may have one unique visitor per day. Visitors may not leave and return, nor can the assigned unique visitor be replaced by another visitor.

Visitors must be age 18 and older.

Visitors will enter only through the West Entrance where they will be greeted and screened by security.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times and should bring their own personal mask.

Visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer at the screening station and practice good hand hygiene for the duration of their visit.

There is no eating or drinking in patient rooms at this time.

The following are exceptions to the new visitation rules:

On the day of discharge from an inpatient stay, one visitor may accompany the patient for the discharge process outside of visiting hours.

The Joyce Stock Snuggery: up to two support people (including a doula) will be allowed. For the Special Care Nursery, patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Emergency Department: Visitation in the Emergency Department will be limited to those who need special assistance such as children, the elderly, and those with developmental, emotional, or cognitive limitations. Compassionate exceptions may also be made on a case by case basis.

Same Day Surgeries and Outpatient Procedures: One visitor may accompany the patient during admission and rejoin them for the discharge process. Those accompanying a same day surgical or procedural treatment patient my stay in the waiting area, or Au Bon Pain.

Visitation for pediatric patients, patients whom a support person has been deemed “essential,” end-of-life and compassionate exceptions remain unchanged.

Those who do not following guidelines will be asked to leave.