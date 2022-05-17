GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to multiple weeks of high COVID-19 case numbers, Glens Falls Hospital announced on Tuesday that hospital visitation rules would be changed in order to improve virus spread safety. Rule changes are effective starting on Wednesday, May 18.

Visiting hours at Glens Falls Hospital are changing to 4-8 p.m. daily, seven days a week. Inpatients may only have one unique visitor per day. Visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer and practice safe hand hygiene, and cannot return for the day once they have left. Eating and drinking while visiting patient rooms will not be allowed.

Some parts of the hospital have exceptions to those rules. A visitor may accompany a patient outside of the visiting period for discharge. At the Joyce Stock Snuggery, up to two people including a doula will be allowed for births. The Special Care Nursery can have one birth parent and one significant other.

Outside of the snuggery, the Emergency Department will be limited to one unique daily visitor, who is authorized to leave and return. Visitation may become further limited, or expanded, under individual circumstances on a case-by-case basis. One visitor may accompany a patient for admission and discharge for same-day surgeries and outpatient procedures. During procedures, they may wait in the waiting area of the hospital cafeteria.

Rules remain unchanged at offsite locations run by Glens Falls Hospital. Some visitors may be denied visitation due to specific medical conditions or safety circumstances. Those circumstances are identified for the sake of patient safety. Visitors who are at high COVID-19 infection risk are discouraged from visiting, and those who violate guidelines will be asked to leave.

Other area hospitals have adjusted rules as COVID-19 case numbers have risen in recent weeks. Saratoga Hospital and St. Peter’s Medical Center have changed their procedures.