GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues on the other side of the world, North Country and Capital Region communities are stepping up to support Ukraine. This weekend, the city of Glens Falls is taking a turn.

On Sunday, Temple Beth El and Congregation Shaaray Tefila in Glens Falls are holding a walk, in support of Ukrainian citizens and refugees suffering under the occupation. The march for Ukraine starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at Temple Beth El, in the rear parking lot at 3 Marion Ave. in Glens Falls.

“I am sure we are all shocked by the events in Ukraine, and I want to thank Meghan Gray for organizing this walk and Temple Beth-El and Congregation Shaaray Teflia for sponsoring it,” said Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins on Tuesday. “The scenes of towns like Glens Falls being destroyed by the Russian invasion are heartbreaking – each one is a ‘Hometown Ukraine’ like Hometown, USA. Just as the people of our Hometown USA came together during World War 2 to support the fight for freedom abroad, we must come together to support this new struggle now.”

The march will proceed to Glen Street, travel down Glen and up Bay Street, and end at Congregation Shaaray Tefila’s temple at 68 Bay St. Rabbi Joshua Gray of Temple Beth-El and Rabbi Norman Mendel of Shaaray Tefila will give opening remarks.

Those joining the march on Sunday are asked to wear blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Donations will be collected before, during and after the event. All proceeds will be distributed to groups providing food, shelter and aid to refugees. Everyone who donates any amount will receive a Ukrainian flag.

The march is open to the public, and intended as a child-friendly event, according to the event’s Facebook page. Anyone wishing to donate in advance can call Katie Weaver at Temple Beth El at (518) 792-4364, or (518) 792-4945.

Sunday’s march is one of multiple ways that the Glens Falls surrounding area is speaking up in support of Ukraine. A city resident has been holding daily vigils for the country at Centennial Circle since last week. In Lake George, businesses are coming together to raise funds to feed refugees at Ukrainian border crossings.