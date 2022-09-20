GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tabletop gaming convention in downtown Glens Falls has grown its footprint over five years, after starting as a way to give locals a home for the area gaming community. At five years, this Adirondacon is pulling out some additional stops.

The 5th annual Adirondacon Tabletop Gaming Convention is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. The two-day event focuses on the world of board games and tabletop games, ranging from classics like “Betrayal at the House on the Hill” to “Warhammer” and many more.

To celebrate its fifth year, this Adirondacon features gaming taking place on all three floors of the Wood Theater, including a “Warhammer 40K” tournament in the basement on Sunday. The annual event is operated by Adirondack Tabletop Gamers and Game Developers, along with First Stall Productions. The convention runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Besides events, we want to offer a sort of board game café experience,” said Adirondacon organizer Veronica Hamilton. “You can come and find an open table and play. And if you don’t know how to play a certain game, someone can show you.”

Adirondacon features structured segments with different games set up across the theater, all offering various levels of play for beginners and seasoned gamers alike. The event benefits the North Shore Animal League’s Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center. In addition to admissions, raffles will be held over the weekend benefitting the shelter, and representatives plan to bring some caged cats for visitors to meet.

Additionally, this year the convention will feature a bumper crop of “play to win” games. Visitors can sit down at a “play to win” table and be entered for a chance to leave with a copy of the game they’ve played. A “Gamer Yard Sale” will also run, featuring offerings from Coopers Cave Games, Two Ravens Games, Night Legion Comics, The Creative Chameleon, and Gamer Gifts by FSP.

Passes for the weekend are priced at $30 for the full weekend, $20 for Saturday only, and $15 for Sunday only. Students and veterans get in at a $5 discount. Kids ages 12 and under can enter free of charge. Adirondacon also hosts ADK Tabletop Day in the spring.