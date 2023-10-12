GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glen Street’s resident board game tavern is taking October as a chance to bring the magic. Throughout the month, Go Play With Your Food has been enchanted with banners, letters, wands, and more, spellbinding its entire tavern space with the magic of “Harry Potter.”

All through the month, Go Play With Your Food is serving up special menu items to go along with the bewitching decor. The tavern is serving non-alcoholic Butterbeer, a non-alcoholic butterscotch-flavored beverage based on the iconic “Harry Potter” drink. Kids can sip their drinks while donning a pair of fake spectacles shaped like Harry’s own glasses. All eyewear is free while supplies last. Appropriately magical books, games, and Lego sets are also in stock.

The magic is in the air every day, but Go Play With Your Food has special events to make sure nobody misses it. Thursday, Oct. 19, is “Harry Potter” trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by bar trivia entertainer That Trivia Guy NY. On Saturday, Oct. 28, it doesn’t matter if you’re dressed like a wizard or something else at the tavern’s Halloween costume party, running from 4 to 10 p.m.

Go Play With Your Food opened earlier this year at 126 Glen St. The tavern has beer on tap, a full food menu, and over 600 board games ready for play. The business has also been involved with events like the recent Adirondacon tabletop gaming convention.