GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After days of warm and rainy weather, a winter celebration in Glens Falls is back up and running, as the ice is back on the pond in the city’s biggest park. Fire and Ice are back in the elements.

On Tuesday, Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins announced that the city’s Fire & Ice celebration at Crandall Park had been rescheduled for this Friday, March 4, due to temperatures set to stay cold enough to keep the park’s skating pond ready to use. The rescheduled festivities kick off at 6 p.m.

At Fire & Ice, now in its third year, the ice at Crandall Pond will be specially lit with six bonfires, to create a uniquely-lit skating experience and offer visitors a place to stay warm. DJ Peter Wilhelm will provide music to skate and dance to, and will host the event. Hot chocolate will be served, and a warming hut will be onsite.

The event was originally planned to span each weekend in February. Tuesday’s announcement did not list any dates beyond this Friday.

Anyone coming to enjoy the night is encouraged to bring their own ice skates, chairs and hot chocolate mug. Admission is free, with parking limited to park lots and Glen Street. Children should be accompanied by parents.

If you want to help the fire burn bright on a chilly night, there’s good news. Fire & Ice needs volunteers, with signups online.