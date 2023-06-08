GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Fire Department turns 120 years old this year. On Thursday, the fire truck fleet and the people who serve are being celebrated by the city.

A 120th-anniversary celebration for Glens Falls Fire Department will be held from 5 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Queensbury Hotel in Downtown Glens Falls – just a block from the department itself. The celebration acknowledges the work of a department that has kept its community safe since 1903.

“The amount of service, as well as the level of service, has increased over the years,” the city said in an announcement. “But no one can question the commitment nor the dedication of the Glens Falls Fire Department in providing the best possible services to the city since 1903.”

The Glens Falls Fire Department has operated out of two locations. Its main home is located on Ridge Street, where Senator Charles Schumer visited earlier this year to announce more financial aid for firefighters across New York. A second station operates on Broad Street.