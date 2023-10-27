GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the pumpkins come out, it will soon be time for the produce to go away – but only from South Street. This Saturday is the final outdoor date of the year for the Glens Falls Farmers Market.
On Saturday, Oct. 28, the market’s usual array of farming families and specialty vendors will accumulate at the Farmers Market pavilion on South Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Celebrating the end of the season, Goats Galore will arrive starting at 9 a.m. with baby goats.
After this weekend, the Glens Falls Farmers Market doesn’t vanish – it just goes somewhere else. The market heads to the Aviation Mall food court starting Saturday, Nov. 4, running from 9 a.m. to noon, and will stay there throughout the winter.
The exact lineup of vendors may change from week to week. Some of the tastes you’re likely to see in a given week include:
The Glens Falls Farmers Market also features live music and kids’ face painting. The market is run by the Glens Falls Farmers Market Association. This month, the city of Glens Falls broke ground on a future home for the farmers market set to open in late 2024.