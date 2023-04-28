GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Farmer’s Market is about to bring the lettuce into the light; the steaks into the sun; the dairy into the day. This Saturday marks the market’s final indoor session of the 2022-23 year, with spring ready to be embraced.

The final indoor farmer’s market of the season comes to the Aviation Mall food court at 578 Aviation Road in Queensbury, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, April 29. The market features over two dozen weekly vendors, including area favorites like Saratoga Apple, Battenkill Valley Creamery, and fresh breakfast from Barb and Tom’s Grill. The market always accepts EBT and SNAP food stamp benefits, and will feature kids’ activities and live music with Bonnie Epstein.

Next weekend, the market moves back outdoors, to its warmer-weather home at the South Street pavilion in downtown Glens Falls. Once it moves, the market typically expands its hours to run from 8 a.m. – noon. Saturday, May 6, is expected to be the first outdoor Saturday market.

The pavilion has been the home of the Glens Falls Farmer’s Market for many years, and looks to enter one of its final summers. This month, the city planning board gave the OK to a new marketplace center further down South Street. The product of a hefty Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant and years of planning, a new home for the market and other events will come to the corner of South and Elm streets. A plan has also been proposed to construct a mixed-use apartment and business building where the market is currently held, but that plan has yet to be formally presented for approval.