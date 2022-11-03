QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the weather gets cold, the Glens Falls Farmers Market doesn’t hide away. Instead, it simply moves indoors, continuing to offer produce, meats, and other home-grown products through the winter.

On Wednesday, the Aviation Mall announced that the farmers and artisans of the Glens Falls Farmers Market would be returning to the Aviation Mall starting Saturday, Nov. 5. The farmers market will operate out of the mall food court until April 2023.

The farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday. In some previous winters, the market moved into Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls. In the summers, it operates on South Street, at the market pavilion next to New Way Lunch. That home is currently in the process of a shift, as the city works on a new home for the market as part of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.

The Glens Falls Farmers Market hosts a variety of vendors. Info on individual vendors can be found through the market website.