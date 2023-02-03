GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, the going has gotten cold, and the cold is getting going. The city has announced Crandall Pond open for business – just in time.

Friday’s cold snap, with single-digit temperatures, knocked temperatures down low enough to deem the pond safe for ice skating as of Friday, Feb. 3. On Friday, the city also announced that its “Fire & Ice” event would tentatively be set to begin next Friday, Feb. 10.

We’ve been doing our due diligence this week” said Department of Public Works Superintendent Tom Girard. “We’ve had concerns most of the week that the ice thickness may not be uniform and safe enough for anyone looking to skate on Crandall Pond. We just took several measurements and feel confident in opening the pond for skating starting this afternoon.”

Once night settles in, lights will be on until 10 p.m. for nighttime skating. The city asks anyone hitting the ice to dress appropriately, especially with temperatures expected to dive far into the negatives by night.

Fire & Ice was postponed earlier this week, after temperatures over the last several weeks had failed to get low enough to freeze Crandall Pond. The event is typically held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Friday in February, featuring ice skating, free hot chocolate (bring your own mug), and a warming hut. Admission is free. All children must be accompanied by adults.

Organizers will continue to monitor the weather and conditions on Crandall Pond in the coming week, to ensure the ice stays solid enough to welcome the fire. The city is seeking volunteers for Fire & Ice, who can sign up online or by phone at (518) 615-0446.