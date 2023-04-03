GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After weeks of gathering ideas from students across the Glens Falls City School District, the student cabinet unveiled their new mascot….the Black Bears.

Only one word could describe how Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler felt about the decision.

“Great! The students have been an awesome partner in all of this, and I’m just relieved,” she said.

The student cabinet received over 400 ideas and 29,000 votes for the new mascot. Alivea Nelson is a senior at the high school and says that the student cabinet wanted to make sure the community was involved.

“We sent out multiple surveys asking for their opinion because, at the end of the day, whatever we picked represents all of us,” she said. “And we want to ensure everybody felt like they loved the icon.”

The cabinet already agreed to keep the school slogan, “GF Nation,” but still had to choose the elements to go with their new mascot. But they’re not too worried about that…

“Oh, that’s the fun part…,” Nelson said.

John Kane is a part of the Mohawk Nation and on the State Education Department Advisory Council and says he’s glad the Cambridge school situation, fighting any changes, took place.

“The fact that NYSAD has assembled and receded an advisory council made up of native people throughout the state… They have enabled us to stay a part of the conversation,” he said.

Now that the Board of Education has approved the new mascot – the Black Bears, it will go into effect on July 1st. But the city school district will have until the 2024-2025 school year to replace all their logos.