GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday night’s Glens Falls City Band concert is moving indoors due to weather. The band’s free concert for July 10 is moving to the Queensbury Hotel.

The free show runs from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel, just across from its typical outdoor home of City Park. The show is one of several free concerts held by the Glens Falls City Band each summer. Upcoming dates include July 17 and 24.

When the weather cooperates, shows are held at City Park Gazebo, near Crandall Public Library. Visitors should bring a blanket or lawn chair. The band’s sister group, the Glens Falls Jazz Band, plays on July 31 and Aug. 7, 14, and 21.