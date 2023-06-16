GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is counting its pipes. Per Environmental Protection Agency requirements, the city is taking count of what city pipes are made of what materials – and needs the public’s help to get the job done.

“The goal of this effort is to make sure the water pipelines connected to our homes are safe,” said Acting Chief Water Plant Treatment Operator Don Coalts. “Thankfully, we have good, clean water that contains no lead here in the City of Glens Falls and throughout Warren County. We simply need to ensure that the last section of pipe into your home is safe, especially in the homes built before 1940.”

Warren County has a guide that can help homeowners figure out what their pipes are made of. Use of a penny or magnet can determine whether pipes are made of lead, copper or galvanized steel. Results can be submitted through the county website, along with addresses and other information.

The effort comes by way of a mandate from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. All municipalities nationwide are required to submit an inventory of its water lines, on both the public and private sides. To date, the city has a response from roughly 40% of homes in the city. Those who want their service line checked by the city can reach the Glens Falls Water Department at (518) 761-3850, ext. 3125.