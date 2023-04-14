GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three Greater Glens Falls transit bus routes are set to change starting on Monday, April 17. The transit authority said that a continued bus driver shortage is responsible.

The three changing routes are all weekday routes. Routes 11 and 12, which operate from Upper Glen Street to the Aviation Mall and Route 9 Walmart, will be replaced by the Route 19 weekday bus. That bus’ normal route takes it along Bay Street and Quaker Road, but will now service Glen Street, Upper Glen Street, the Route 9 Walmart, and the Montcalm Apartments.

Route times will also be altered. The Route 11 and Route 12 buses and times will be replaced as follows:

Former 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. Route 11/12 buses replaced with 9:30 a.m. Route 19 bus

Former 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. routes replaced with 10:30 a.m. Route 19 bus

Former 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. routes replaced with 12:30 p.m. Route 19 bus

Former 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. routes replaced with 2:30 p.m. Route 19 bus

Former 3:30 p.m. bus replaced with 3:30 p.m. Route 19 bus

“Throughout the state, from the largest to the smallest communities, public transit ensures the basic level of mobility for the local population and for the economy,” said GGFT Transportation Director Scott Sopczyk. “And, without public transportation, there would be many residents who would be at a severe disadvantage.”

The new changes are added to suspensions late last year, which affected routes 4, 11 and 12. Earlier this year, it was announced that the GGFT is set to merge into the Capital District Transit Authority in the coming months.