GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Get out your growlers and tune up your taste buds. Something tasty is on tap in Glens Falls once again this spring.

Glens Falls Brewfest is coming back for its 13th year on Saturday, April 1 – but there’s no April fooling about it. From 4-7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena, the gathering will invite craft beer enthusiasts to enjoy tastes of brews from around the North Country, all for a good cause.

Brewfest supports the Feeder Canal Alliance, which protects the local Feeder Canal towpath trail and hosts canal-related history events; and the Adirondack Theatre Festival, which brings theater to downtown Glens Falls every year. For both organizations, the net proceeds will help program development.

Brewers locked in for this year include Northway Brewing Company, Cooperstown Brewing Company, Old Klaverack Brewery, Paradox Brewery, Adirondack Brewery, Wolf Hollow Brewing Company, Slickfin Brewing Company, Fort Orange Brewing, Argyle Brewing Company, Speckled Pig Brewing Company, Active Ingredient Brewing Company, Unified Beerworks, Brown’s Brewing Company, Big Slide Brewery, Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, Bolton Landing Brewing Company, Hudson Brewing Co., Maple Brewing, Common Roots Brewing Company, Mean Max Brew Works, Frog Alley Brewing Company, Peekskill Brewery, Walt & Whitman Beer Hall, Adirondack Winery, Wallenpaupack Brewing Co., Racquette River Brewing, The Brewery at the Culinary Institute of America, Battle Hill Brewing Co., Artisanal Brew Works, Mixed Breed Brewing and Singlecut Beersmiths.

The fest is expected to pull in over 1,000 enthusiasts. Tickets are on sale now through the Charles R. Wood Theater box office.