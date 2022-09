GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Balloon Festival “Downtown Block Party” will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.

More information on what you need to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival and the full schedule of the event can be found on our website.