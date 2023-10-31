SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Bagels is closed as of Tuesday, and will remain so until further notice. The Saratoga Avenue bagel shop announced the closure on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

“We will be closed until further notice. Relaunch date and grand opening to come. I will post any and all updated. Thank you all, South Glens Falls,” wrote owner Kerry Smith.

Glens Falls Bagels opened in South Glens Falls over the summer, at the plaza at 131 Saratoga Ave. The shop first opened on South Street in Glens Falls, at the current home of the recently-opened Golden Monkey Cocktail Lounge.

Since opening in South Glens Falls, Glens Falls Bagels has hosted two community dinners for South Glens Falls Central School District, and has had bagels served at SUNY Adirondack. Smith previously owned and operated a restaurant and inn on Glen Lake.