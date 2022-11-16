GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anthony Richichi is a local artist with a big footprint. Just this year, he’s worked on art for the annual GEM Fest music festival, Adirondack Film Festival, and the large Adirondack chair installed downtown over the summer.

Now, the city-native artist is serving up a new dose of his talents, in his second children’s book. Richichi will visit the World Awareness Children’s Museum this weekend to perform a special reading of “Colorworld: The Adirondack Adventure” – the second story in a series about a boy named Henry with art supplies that are more than regular brushes and pens.

“Being the sequel to the first book, ‘Colorworld,’ I want the continuing series to highlight all the beautiful things in this world, starting with right where the story was born, the Adirondacks,” said Richichi. “In the first story, Henry finds a treasure of magical art supplies that bring all his drawings to life. With this newfound magic, he’s now off to the Adirondacks!”

Richichi’s latest children’s book includes Lake George, hot air balloons and a total of 50 Adirondack animals, for those with a sharp eye. Henry and his drawn-to-life superhero friend, Captain Tony, talk to the wildlife of the Adirondacks and learn about their lives and habitats.

The book is inspired by the beauty of the Adirondacks, which Richichi has gotten more familiar with than ever through various projects. In addition to Adirondack chairs and music festival art design, Richichi works as lead illustrator at Saratoga Springs Publishing.

Richichi will be talking to kids about “Colorworld” at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19, at the World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St. in Glens Falls. Admission is a $7 donation to the museum. Copies of “Colorworld: The Adirondack Adventure” will be available, and kids can get their copies signed.