GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday morning, a drive into Glens Falls from Quaker Road felt precarious, with the stretch between upper Glen and Bay streets snowed up into the early hours of the day. By midday, though, it was a different story.

Warren County Department of Public Works Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said that plows were running on schedule across the county. The county brined about 100 miles of road ahead of time on Wednesday, and on Thursday ran cleanup duty on roads from Queensbury up into the Adirondacks. Queensbury roads maintained by the county include Bay, Haviland, Blind Rock, Round Pond, Hicks, Moon Hill, Corinth, Ox Bow Hill, Country Club, Pilot Knob, Quaker, Sunnyside, East Sunnyside and West Mountain roads; as well as Dix Avenue, Queensbury Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.

Meanwhile, downtown roads in Glens Falls were clear of the roughly 3-4 inches of snow and sleet reported by the city’s own DPW. The department is currently down a couple hands, but DPW head Tom Girard was optimistic on Thursday.

“We started around 3 a.m. with almost a full crew – just short 2 plow drivers – but we’re in good shape,” said Girard. “If anyone’s street has not been scraped, please call the DPW.”

The Glens Falls DPW can be reached by phone at (518) 761-3834. At a recent meeting of the city Board of Public Safety, a pair of residents presented a list of 69 known addresses in the city where snow had never been fully cleared after the previous volley of snow. The city is taking that information into account as it evaluates the future of its traffic safety procedures.

Snow means some canceled events, but in Lake George, it was another reason for royal doors to reopen. Ice Castles at Charles R. Wood Park reopened on Wednesday evening, following a weeks-long struggle with warm temperatures.