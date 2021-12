An image of Glens Falls Middle School used by the school district to propose its 2021 capital project, which would focus largely on renovations there and the high school. (Photo: Glens Falls City Schools)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voters approved a capital project in Glens Falls Tuesday.

Proposition 1 passed with 81 percent of the vote, which will allow for several renovations at schools in the district.

Proposition 2 passed with 57 percent approval, so lights will now be placed on the high school football field.

The $32.1 million plan will not increase taxes for homeowners.