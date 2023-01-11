GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Cool Insuring Arena is set to fill up with ducks. No, it’s not a team with a mallard for a mascot. Instead, it’s an annual ray of hope for an important Glens Falls organization that fuels community events.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the annual Kiwanis Club Duck Race returns to the arena during the Adirondack Thunder Pucks for Paws Night. At the Thunder’s 7 p.m. game against the Newfoundland Growlers, attendees can spend $5 per ticket to put ducks in a race for a good cause.

Whoever’s duck wins first place wins $2,220 – as well as a chance at an even bigger, $1,000,000 prize. Another 30 prizes include gift cards for local restaurants, as well as a four-pack for admission to Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Waterpark.

Some of that money goes to the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club – an organization that services local playgrounds, distributes Salvation Army food baskets, and provides many more kinds of work for the Glens Falls community. Funds will also benefit Greater Glens Falls Senior Citizens Center, Inc.; Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks; WAIT House; and the Let’s Share the Sun Foundation.

Glens Falls Kiwanis also has its hands in several events around the region. In addition to the duck race, the organization operates Taste of the North Country, an annual summer event showcasing local eats from around the region.

Meanwhile, the Adirondack Thunder hockey season continues on. Pucks for Paws night is on Sunday, Jan. 22, benefitting Benson’s Pet Center.