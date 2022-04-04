GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the weather gets a bit warmer, the games are on. The city of Glens Falls is encouraging residents to get out and enjoy it.

On Monday, the Glens Falls Recreation Department announced the start of softball seasons. City leagues are getting prepared to start the 2022 season, with games set to begin in April and run into July.

Any group who wants to register as a softball team can visit the Recreation Department on the second floor of Glens Falls City Hall. Registration costs $400 for a team.

Adult leagues are open to anyone ages 18 and over. Men’s softball teams play on Tuesday nights, and co-ed on Wednesday nights. All games take place in Crandall Park.

Crandall Park has made several additions over recent years. A splash pad started running last summer at the park’s playground, and a disc golf course traces a line around the whole park.

Questions regarding softball season can be brought to the city recreation department by phone at (518) 615-0446, or by email at recreation@cityofglensfalls.com.