GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday night, the Glens Falls Symphony plays Independence Day in a day early. Due to changes in the weather forecast, the music is moving indoors.

The annual Glens Falls Symphony Summer Pops Concert is moving to COOL Insuring Arena on Monday, July 3. Starting at 7:30 p.m., the free show puts on a new theme each year to ring in the holiday. This year, the theme dictates, “Summer Pops Takes Us to the Movies!” and will feature music from “STar Wars,” “Harry Potter,” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

“It is so wonderful to be able to bring this beloved concert on July 3, and we especially look forward to engaging young people with fun, inspiring art activities in the afternoon,” said Glens Falls Symphony Executive Director Jennifer Brink. “Joining us on stage are local elected officials, including NY State Senator Dan Stec and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to help us honor all military veterans, Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, and Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins.”

Fireworks are still planned to go off at Crandall Park, where the concert was originally set to be held. They will be set off starting at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Cool Insuring Arena is located at 1 Civic Center Plaza in downtown Glens Falls. Prior to the music, the venue will host the Glens Falls Symphony Youth Arts Experience, with kids and family arts activities running in the arena entrance hall from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The Glens Falls Rotary will be out in front of the arena serving fried dough.