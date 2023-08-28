NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Adirondack glass studio is holding a fundraiser in support of local history. This September, Adirondack Glassblowing Studio creates art for a good cause in support of the North Creek Depot Museum.

From Friday to Sunday, Sept. 22-24, Adirondack Glassblowing Studio will be littered with hundreds of glass pumpkins for sale, decorating the property for the fall. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, glass-blowing classes and demos will be offered by artist Gregory Tomb, with all classes and sales benefitting the depot museum. The museum tends to the history of the North Creek Railway, including its role in the career of a U.S. president.

New this year, live music is coming to the studio while the glass gets blown. Jazz group MSL Coalition plays the studio on Saturday, Sept. 23. Chilly Willy Ice Cream will also be onsite providing ice cream, hot drinks, and other treats.