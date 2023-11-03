BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you build it, they will come – down the chimney with care. An iconic Bolton Landing business is hosting its first-ever gingerbread house contest this year.

The Sagamore Resort is inviting gingerbread artisans of all stripes to take part in its First Annual Great Gingerbread Competition, open to anyone in the Bolton Landing community who wants to get competitive about their decorative prowess. Registration is open now through the Sagamore.

“We can’t wait to see what our community brings for this contest,” said Sagamore Resort General Manager Tom Guay. “We want to show off all the talent we have in our area, and we encourage all our friends and neighbors to submit an entry and then get creative.”

Everyone who presents a gingerbread house to the competition will have their work displayed in the Sagamore lobby, to be voted on by guests who pass through the resort. Judging is based on criteria including overall appearance, creativity, difficulty, and precision.

The first-place prize up for grabs stays close to home – a two-night summer getaway at the Sagamore. Second place offers two 60-minute massages at the resort spa, as well as two salt room sessions. Third place will net you a four-person day of golf.

Entrants can register at the resort in-person; by phone at (518) 644-9400; or by email at concierge@thesagamore.com. Gingerbread houses must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 23. The Sagamore Resort is situated at 110 Sagamore Road in Bolton Landing.