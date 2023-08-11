GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crandall Public Library is set to make some significant technology upgrades this year. The power behind the changes: A significant donation from the son of a longtime library regular.

Queensbury native and current Virginia resident Christopher Bennett recently donated $500,000 to the library in memory of his mother, Anna Bennett, and aunts, Helen Whittemore and Mary Jones. Anna Bennett died earlier in 2023, and she and her sisters’ connections to the library made it an easy choice for a dedication.

“When my mother passed in February, I knew I wanted to commemorate her memory with a gift to Crandall,” Christopher Bennett said. “She and her sisters frequently enjoyed all the services Crandall offers, especially the outreach program.”

For Crandall Public Library, the $500,000 is the largest donation made by an individual, save for its renovation campaign in the late 2000s. The money will be used to upgrade the library’s frequently-trafficked computer center. The room will be renamed the Bennett, Whitemore, Jones Information Center in memory of the three women.

“We plan to spend the money as it is intended, as a lasting legacy in memory of three long-time Library patrons,” said Crandall Public Library Director Kathleen Naftaly. “We are humbled by Mr. Bennett’s generosity. It is through gifts like this and the support of our community that we know the library will be here for generations to enjoy for years to come.”

Upgrades won’t be limited to just those in the computer center. The library will also add touchscreen kiosks for easier catalog access. The projector at the Christine L. McDonald Community Room will receive upgrades, and a new “Creation Space” will be established, described as a collaborative workshop area with various types of equipment for creative use.