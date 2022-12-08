SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville is set to receive a grant that will add new color and life to its gardens, as well as the tools to keep them growing. The park is a recipient of funds from the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund.

The park has received a 2022 Lend-A-Hand Grant for $2,476. That money will go to the purchase of perennial plants native to the park and surrounding area. Those plants will be put in place and carefully maintained by volunteer gardeners and Hudson Crossing Park. Supplies and tools will be purchased to keep the plants happy and healthy.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant from the Community Fund,” said Hudson Crossing Park Executive Director Kate Morse. “Being able to expand Hudson Crossing Park’s pollinator gardens and share the importance of native plants through new educational materials will not only have a positive impact on those who visit HCP, but provide visitors of all ages with the information and knowledge to continue these gardening practices at home, benefitting the ecological health of entire communities.”

the funding will also help the educational side of what happens at Hudson Crossing. The park will purchase educational supplies including signs and printed materials, and create website content, in order to accompany guided nature talks and children’s programs. The park operates as a nonprofit, running annual children’s educational programming.

The Adirondack trust Company Community Fund has been in operation since 2009. The organization supports human service organizations, youth development grounds and the arts across the Adirondack region.