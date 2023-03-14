GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Scott Sopczyk, the Transportation Director of the Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT), the regular start of regular bus service has been delayed from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday due to the severe winter snowstorm. According to Communications Director Tim Drawbridge, the streets in the City of Glens Falls are in good shape, but the roads outside of city limits aren’t.

GGFT will continue to monitor the trends of the roads and snow and will reaccess the starting time at 8 a.m.