GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – GFK9, a dog daycare, boarding and training business on Warren Street, had its doors closed this week, after a weekend protest sparked by a lost dog. A sign on the door indicated it may stay that way.

On Thursday morning, “Daycare closed until further notice” was posted on the door of one of the two buildings that comprise GFK9, which operated at 121 Warren St. On Google, the business was listed as permanently closed, and a call made to its posted phone number was not answered.

GFK9 in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The closure follows protests held outside the business on Saturday and Sunday. The crowd was moved to action by Sandra Miranda, a Pittsburgh resident who visited Glens Falls on vacation last month. While there, she dropped her Australian Shepherd, Alfie, off at GFK9, for the day. When she came to pick the dog up, she was told that he wasn’t there.

“It was one of the workers,” Miranda recounted on Sunday. “She said, ‘I’ve got bad news – your dog is missing.'”

For the next 16 days, Alfie remained missing. The dog was found late Saturday night, in a local resident’s backyard. In that time, Miranda’s story circulated on social media, igniting conversation around other experiences had by GFK9 customers – culminating in the weekend’s protests.

Heidi Williams, a former GFK9 employee who spoke to NEWS10 on Sunday, said she left her employment there after witnessing poor treatment of animals, as well as a lack of action from owner Mike Tartaglione.

“It came down to the point where this has happened too many times, too many dogs have died, been lost, abused and neglected,” Williams said. “Now we need to take a stand, because they can’t speak for themselves.”

Tartaglione did not return NEWS10 requests seeking comment on Thursday.

Online, GFK9 advertises itself as offering sitting, boarding and grooming services to dogs of all types. The business has frequently been named “Best in the Region” for pet care by the Glens Falls Post-Star newspaper.