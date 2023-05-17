WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live in the southern Adirondacks around Warren County, natural disasters should be an active concern in your life. From wildfires to storm damage, a lot can happen, especially in wooded and rural areas. This summer, Warren County is hosting a training program for those who want to stay on top of their emergency preparedness.

The county will host an education program created by the New York Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program, focusing on natural disaster response and recovery. The session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, 86 Luzerne Road in the town of Queensbury.

“This program will cover a wide variety of emergency preparedness topics, including how to develop a family emergency plan, what emergency supplies should be acquired prior to a disaster and numerous other important details to make sure you and your family are ready to respond when you need to,” said Ann Marie Mason, Warren County Director of Emergency Services.

The course will be led by New York State emergency personnel. Preparedness for different types of disasters, including family emergency plans, will be covered. Every family in attendance will receive an emergency preparedness kit and backpack, free of charge.

The educational session will be held free of charge, but has an attendance limit of 50 people. Registration can be found through the “Training Events Calendar” menu on prepare.ny.gov.