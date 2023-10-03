WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something aromatic is on the wind. One of the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market’s annual food-specific festivals is coming this weekend – and this one’s not for vampires.

The 14th annual Garlic Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 6. The festival is a chance for visitors to pick up fresh garlic, and taste garlic-based specialty foods like jams, fudge, black garlic, pinwheels, salsa and more. If you want to pick up some garlic to take home, you can find recipes that make use of scapes, closes, and whole bulbs. A food contest will be held for those looking to prove their worth in the arena of the humble, fragrant garlic clove.

In addition to the intense bite that comes from a surge of garlic flavor, the market will also include vendors selling a variety of produce, meats, dairy products, and everything else that comes to a good farmers market.

A crafts workshop for kids featured garlic- and Halloween-themed take-home crafts. Which is spookier? You decide.

The weekly market also features live music, free coffee, and a chance to win $20 in Farmer’s Market Bucks. The New York State Department of Public Service will be onsite with handouts.