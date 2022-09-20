The 2021 Garlic Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market in Warrensburg, N.Y.

WARRENSBURG. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a series of food festivals bring extra streaks of flavor to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market. In October, there’s a classic Italian tang in the air.

The 13th annual Garlic Festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, Oct. 7. The market runs from 3-6 p.m. at the Warrensburg riverfront, located on River Street across from Curtis Lumber. Every year, the festival brings unique garlic dishes and applications to the Adirondack community.

This year’s Garlic Festival features a host of bites from Adirondack Harvest, including caramelized onion and roasted garlic jam, black garlic, and even garlic fudge, for those who truly wish to try something new. Other features include unusual garlic varieties by Grá den Talún Farm; pickled garlic scapes and garlic pesto from Hope Valley Farm; and garlic dill pickles from Hilton Family Farm Stand.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will offer horticultural information and recipes, and a garlic-focused food contest will be held. Live music, kids’ craft workshops, and a chance at $20 in farmers’ market bucks are also all part of the fun.

The full list of local farms and businesses joining the festivities includes: