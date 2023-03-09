LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Toys, trinkets, comics and cosplay are coming to the village of Lake George at the end of April. A new comic and toy convention looks to make the lake a new, annual hub for collectors – and a place to meet and greet a voice actor from decades past.

The inaugural Greater Adirondack Toy and Comic Show comes to the Lake George Holiday Inn on Sunday, April 30. The show is set to feature dealers offering vintage toys, comics and collectibles from the 1980s and ’90s, from Marvel and DC to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Transformers.”

As of this week, the show has its own guest of honor, to boot. Fans of the “G.I. Joe” cartoon and toy lines will get the special opportunity to meet actress Lisa Raggio, voice of the character Zarana from the original “G.I. Joe” cartoon. It’s an exciting get for the show – and a big event for Raggio, as well.

“I said I’d do something small, and the guest just sort of happened,” said convention organizer Harry Townsend. “She was someone I always wished they had at G.I. Joe conventions in the past, and they never got her. I jumped at the chance. She’s never really done any kind of show before.”

The Greater Adirondack Toy and Comic Show will be Townsend’s first time behind the wheel of a “geek” pop culture convention, but far from his first at the rodeo. He spent a decade working for a company that collaborated with Hasbro, owner of the “G.I. Joe” and “Transformers” brands, on official toy shows.

These days, Townsend is the food and beverage manager for the Lake George Holiday Inn – where management brought the idea of the show to him. He says that – knock on wood – so far, planning Lake George’s first comic and toy convention has been a positive experience. Early worries about getting enough vendors were quickly dashed, and word has gotten around quickly about Raggio’s involvement.

“I’m just really excited,” Townsend said. “I’m just such a huge geek that it’s honestly a dream come true to be able to put something like this together. It’s been a week since I announced (Raggio) and I’m almost sold out of tables. I’m looking at the show like, ‘Where can I squeeze one more in?'”

The show isn’t the only pocket of nerd culture in the North Country and Capital Region. Saratoga Comic Con and Albany Comic Con have both grown steadily over the years. In Glens Falls, Adirondacon is making a name for itself as a regional tabletop event; and SUNY Adirondack is set to host its own inaugural show this spring.

Townsend says that collectors with nostalgia for decades past are certainly one target audience for the show, but not the only one. He has memories of bringing his own son, now 19, to conventions when he was younger, and hopes that other families approach the show the same way – a chance for parents to show their kids how far back the world of toys, comics and entertainment goes.

The Greater Adirondack Toy and Comic Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 2223 Route 9 in Lake George. Tickets are $5, with $40 dealer admission while spots last.