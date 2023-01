LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Funky Ice Fest will be returning to the Adirondack Brewery on January 20-21, and January 27-28. This is a free event that will bring the “grooviest” music to the Adirondacks.

The Funky Ice Fest will include handcrafted cocktails made with local spirits, Adirondack Brewery beer, ice sculptures, food specials, and more. The Funky Ice Fest is also a family-friendly event, according to the brewery’s website.