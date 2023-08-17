FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, first responders around Fort Ann will gather for a procession honoring the memory of former Fire Chief Edward H. Sharrow. Throughout the late morning and early afternoon, a traffic advisory will be in effect as the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company leads the way through town.

At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, the volunteer fire company will be joined by local first responder team members. Following a service, the procession will depart from Carleton Funeral Home in Hudson Falls, heading north along State Route 4 through Hudson Falls and Kingsbury until reaching Fort Ann. Once in the village, the procession will turn west onto Charles Street, South on Catherine Street, and west onto State Route 149. Sharrow will be buried, and honors held, at Fort Ann Cemetery.

Washington County says to expect traffic delays along State Route 4, Charles Street, Catherine Street and State Route 149 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. In the village of Hudson Falls, no parking will be allowed on Willow Street or Main Street between Willow and John Streets, as those spaces will be used by fire and emergency vehicles taking part in the procession.