LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mountainside Free Library on the east side of Lake George is set to host its annual “Book, Bake and Bauble” sale this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the tiny library at Dunham’s Bay will get the support it needs to stay open for all.

The Mountainside Free Library is a non-profit 501(c)3 library, operated entirely by volunteers. It operates without full-time staff. Visitors looking for a good read there can take books out by writing down their name, library card information, and what they’ve taken out. It features a variety of titles new and old, all inside a small house erected in 1904 by Andrew Carnegie and the Seelye-Eggleston family.

The funds raised by the “Book, Bake and Bauble” sale are vital, supporting the library’s upkeep and continued operation. They also fuel the library’s Summer Story Hour series for children.

On Saturday, a short ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. to unveil a new plaque marking a historic occasion. The library was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Admittance to the sale and its vendors is free on Saturday. Those hoping to get an early look at what’s up for offer can pay $5 for early admittance from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 8.

The Mountainside Free Library is located at 3090 Route 9L in Lake George. Coming north from the village, it precedes the start of Dunham’s Bay. The library has been in operation out of a house there since its founding in 1894.